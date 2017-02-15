(MENAFN - Qatar News Agency)

Seoul, February 14 (QNA) - South Korea confirmed it's plan to deploy the " Terminal High Altitude Area Defense," THAAD in South Korea during this year as planned. To protect the population from the North Korean nuclear threats, is how they defended the decision. THAAD is a designed system of anti ballistic missiles and it was developed by the United States army to counter missile attacks during the Gulf War.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement it would remove uncertainty surrounding the case of national security through close cooperation with the United States.

About the cost of American troops operating in the country, the ministry said, it would make clear to the American government in a positive way that the South Korean government bears enough of the American troops operations costs on its territory, and will take effective strategy possible to negotiate with the United States about the cost.

They added that it will continue its efforts to expand cooperation between South Korea and the United States and Japan in the field of security to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. (QNA)

