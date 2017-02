(MENAFN - Qatar News Agency)

Baghdad, February 14 (QNA) - Four people were killed and 12 others were injured in a car bomb attack that took place in Iraq.

A security source said that the car bomb exploded at an industrial area in South Baghdad, the capital.

Elsewhere in Baghdad, security forcs found a rocket and captured a number of wanted militants in different areas in the capital city. The majority of the operations were in the North of Baghdad, were forces treated four improvised explosive devices (IED). (QNA)

