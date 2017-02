(MENAFN - Qatar News Agency)

Ankara, February 14 (QNA) - At least 26 ISIS terrorists were killed, in northern Syria over the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, Turkeys military said.

Operation Euphrates Shield, in which Turkish forces are backing Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters, is currently focused on taking the town of Al-Bab, 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Turkish border, Anadolu reported.

A statement from the Turkish General Staff said 135 ISIS targets, including shelters, headquarters, defensive positions and vehicles were hit by the FSA and Turkish army. The Turkish Air Force destroyed 42 buildings used by the group and a vehicle carrying a bomb, the statement added. Euphrates Shield was launched in August to clear the north Syrian border region of terrorists and secure Turkeys border. (QNA)

