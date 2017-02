(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- All Omani students in the US have been asked to follow US laws. The cultural attach at the Omani Embassy in Washington has requested all students to constantly coordinate with its office regarding visa validity and areas that are marked as unsafe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) tweeted.

All students must obtain a US ID or a driving licence and not use their passports as anidentity document. 'The cultural attach has also advised Omani students to be careful about videos, photographs or recordings they have in their mobile phones. Students will also not be allowed to return to Oman in February and March, except for emergencies and only after the approval of the cultural attach,' the MoFA tweeted.

