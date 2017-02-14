 
MENAFN - Muscat Daily - 14/02/2017
(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Crusher units operating in the Deel al Abdusalam village in the wilayat of Saham are posing a host of dust pollution problems to residents in the area. Continuous truck movement on unpaved roads adds to the pollution levels.

The residents have taken up the matter with the representatives of the Municipal Council and demanded relocation of these units citing health issues such as breathing problems. Ahmad bin Rashid al Fazari, a member of Municipal Council of Saham said that the residents have requested the authorities that roads in the area need to be paved.

'We have formed a Municipal Affairs Committee presided by H E Ali al Busaidi, Wali of Saham and raised the issue many times with the Shura Council and crushing unit owners. We have also made recommendations to the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) to pave the 15km of road leading to the crusher sites and nearb residential areas.' Khamis bin Obaid al Abdusalam, a resident said that dust emission is also more due to trucks plying in the area carrying materials catering to the construction sites.

'Unpaved roads combined with increased truck movement in the area generates more dust.' Apart from air pollution, residents said continuous truck movement also causes noise pollution, Abdusalam added. Meanwhile, Fazari said that concerned authorities should confiscate licences of the crushing unit owners in case they refuse to cooperate. Mohammad bin Musabah al Yahyai, chairman of Saham Municipality said the matter is being looked into.

'We have appealed to concerned ministries to come up with a solution. We have also allocated tankers to sprinkle roads with water while trucks pass through the area so that dust emission can be reduced.'

MENAFN1402201701410000ID1095248636
 


Muscat Daily




