Advertisement
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens 11th showroom in Saudi Arabia  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Muscat Daily - 14/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the leading jewellery retailer across the globe, launched its 11th showroom in Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Street, Jubail and reopened its renovated and expanded showroom at Ladies Market, Gold Souq, Dammam.

The showroom at Jeddah Street, Jubail was inaugurated by Meshary M al Oqaily, chairman – Board of Businessman, Jubail Ashraqia Chamber in the presence of M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group; Shamlal Ahamed – managing director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Ameer CMC, director – Finance & Admin; Gafoor Edakkuni, regional director; Waseem M al Qahtani, other dignitaries, well-wishers and guests.

Renovated and expanded showroom at Ladies Market, Gold Souq, Dammam was inaugurated by M P Ahammed in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, Ameer CMC, Gafoor Edakkuni, Waseem M al Qahtani, other dignitaries, well-wishers and guests.

The company will also open two more new showrooms in Saudi Arabia, at Lulu Hypermarket – Hail and Lulu Hypermarket – Al Hassa.

The outlet unveils a significantly large collection of traditional as well as contemporary designer jewelries. The exquisite range of collections in the new outlet can hold you spell-bound with their awe-inspiring beauty and classic designs. Like all their other outlets, this outlet also will exhibit a wide range of diverse and trendy designs in gold (18K & 22K), IGI certified diamonds and precious gem jewellery from Italy, Singapore, Bahrain and India.

The launch of two showrooms will be celebrated exhibiting the finest collection of gold and diamonds in addition to offering exciting promotions for their customers. Celebrating the launch, the outlet will offer special promotions on purchase of diamond jewellery. Customers who spend SAR5,000 on diamond jewellery will get a 2g gold coin free and customers who spend SAR3,000 on diamond jewellery will get a 1gram gold coin absolutely free. Customers can also avail zero deduction exchange offer on 22K old gold exchange. These offers are valid until February 18.

The branded jewellery segment of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for their flawless craftsmanship and impeccable style. The exclusive brands available at Malabar Gold & Diamonds includes Ethnix - Handcrafted Designer Jewellery, Era - Uncut Diamond jewellery, Mine - Diamonds Unlimited, Divine- Indian Heritage jewellery, Precia - Gem jewellery and Starlet - Kids jewellery.

MENAFN1402201701410000ID1095248632
 


Muscat Daily




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 14 2017 - DailyFX European Market Wrap: French Political Risks Loom over MarketsDailyFX
(MENAFN - DailyFX) Looking at corporates, Thomas Cook is one of the biggest losers today after its first quarter results disappointed investors. As a consequence, the firm has put up package holiday ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Switzerland Votes to Relax Citizenship RulesAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) People in Switzerland have voted to relax the country's strict citizenship rules, making it easier for third-generation immigrants to become Swiss. Being born in ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Let the Cleansing Begin!By Mohammad AburummanAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) The statements of the Prime Minister, Dr Hani Mulqi, during his meet with the chairman of the integrity and anti-corruption commission the day before last are not ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Will He Carry the Flame?By Fahed KhitanAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) The Ministry of Education, along with the newly appointed Minister, Dr Omar Razzaz, as well as a vast segment of society, were all under the pressure of the Tawjihi ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Municipal Elections Due in August, 2017 — IECAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) AMMAN —AlGhad— The Independent Elections Commission has decided today, Monday, to hold the upcoming Municipal Elections on the 15th of August, 2017, ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Authorities Seize 80k Drug Pills Stashed Near Northern BordersAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) AMMAN —AlGhad— A joint Border Guard and Anti-Narcotics (AND) operation let to the discovery and confiscation of 80 thousand drug pills stashed in a rocky ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Queen Visits ''Phi'' Institute—Amman, Stresses Importance of Dynamic Teaching ToolsAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah met with the members of the Phi Science Institute in Amman on Monday to learn about its efforts in promoting ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Youth in Amman Hangs Himself to DeathAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) AMMAN —AlGhad— A 17 year old youth hung himself to death Monday evening, at his parents' house, according to a security source, who confirmed that the body ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Public Bus Driver Sets Vehicle Ablaze after Police Pull OverAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) AMMAN —AlGhad— A bus driver set the vehicle he was driven on fire after being pulled over by a police patrol, who discovered that the driver had no valid ...

 Feb 14 2017 - Parents and Students: What Do They Think?!By Jumana GhunaimatAlghad Newspaper
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) This article is dedicated to resounding Facebook comments by parents and students on a short cartoon by a page titled 'Hafith mosh Fahem. Noticeably, parents are aware ...

more...


 

Advertisement

Most popular stories

Advertisement


Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help