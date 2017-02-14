(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the leading jewellery retailer across the globe, launched its 11th showroom in Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Street, Jubail and reopened its renovated and expanded showroom at Ladies Market, Gold Souq, Dammam.

The showroom at Jeddah Street, Jubail was inaugurated by Meshary M al Oqaily, chairman – Board of Businessman, Jubail Ashraqia Chamber in the presence of M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group; Shamlal Ahamed – managing director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Ameer CMC, director – Finance & Admin; Gafoor Edakkuni, regional director; Waseem M al Qahtani, other dignitaries, well-wishers and guests.

Renovated and expanded showroom at Ladies Market, Gold Souq, Dammam was inaugurated by M P Ahammed in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, Ameer CMC, Gafoor Edakkuni, Waseem M al Qahtani, other dignitaries, well-wishers and guests.

The company will also open two more new showrooms in Saudi Arabia, at Lulu Hypermarket – Hail and Lulu Hypermarket – Al Hassa.

The outlet unveils a significantly large collection of traditional as well as contemporary designer jewelries. The exquisite range of collections in the new outlet can hold you spell-bound with their awe-inspiring beauty and classic designs. Like all their other outlets, this outlet also will exhibit a wide range of diverse and trendy designs in gold (18K & 22K), IGI certified diamonds and precious gem jewellery from Italy, Singapore, Bahrain and India.

The launch of two showrooms will be celebrated exhibiting the finest collection of gold and diamonds in addition to offering exciting promotions for their customers. Celebrating the launch, the outlet will offer special promotions on purchase of diamond jewellery. Customers who spend SAR5,000 on diamond jewellery will get a 2g gold coin free and customers who spend SAR3,000 on diamond jewellery will get a 1gram gold coin absolutely free. Customers can also avail zero deduction exchange offer on 22K old gold exchange. These offers are valid until February 18.

The branded jewellery segment of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for their flawless craftsmanship and impeccable style. The exclusive brands available at Malabar Gold & Diamonds includes Ethnix - Handcrafted Designer Jewellery, Era - Uncut Diamond jewellery, Mine - Diamonds Unlimited, Divine- Indian Heritage jewellery, Precia - Gem jewellery and Starlet - Kids jewellery.

