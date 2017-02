(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- PERi-PERi fans can now get their day off to a flying start with Nando's new and exciting breakfast menu. Exclusive to its branch in Al Mouj Muscat, the menu features a wide variety of hot, sweet and filling meals available from 8am-11am seven days a week including classic breakfast favourites and Nando's inspired PERi-PERi original creations.

Sizzling and flavourful, the menu has something for everyone with a 'Usual Suspects' section featuring toast and croissant options, an extensiv'Eggs' menu including delicious options such as the Nando's Benedict and ovos ranchos as well as a generous amount of sides and breakfast rolls to choose from.

PERi-PERi chicken enthusiasts can still indulge in classic chicken options such as wings and wraps and for those after something sweet there is a delicious pancakes and fruit option as well.

There is also a special menu for kids to kick start their day at Nando's.

