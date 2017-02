(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- The month of February is synonymous with Valentine's Day, a day of celebrating and expressing love for cherished ones. The right venue, a sumptuous meal, romantic ambience and extra special touches can make for a very special evening with a loved one.

Love your heart and stomach at Park Inn Muscat's RBG Grill Restaurant. From just RO17.5 per person, enjoy a sumptuous dinner buffet, including unlimited softdrinks and one glass of selected drink. In additiona free entrance at Sama Terrazza rooftop lounge with live resident DJ to chill and enjoy the panoramic view of the city.

For reservations, call 968 2450 7888.

For a romantic dinner nearby the beach, celebrate this special day under the stars at Park Inn Duqm's Ocean Restaurant for only RO40 net per couple.

For reservations, call 968 2208 5700. Restaurants will be open from 7pm to 11pm.

