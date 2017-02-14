(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in line with its commitment to redefining exclusive and relationship based Islamic banking experience, has launched an exclusive Visa Signature credit card for Hafawa Priority Banking customers.

Offering a world of privileges and conveniences designed around the values and discerning needs of Hafawa customers, the Visa Signature card serves as the Priority identification card for Hafawa customers along with Signature debit cards.

The exclusive benefits of the free-for-life card include 24-hour global concierge service, unlimited access to premium airport lounges, travel insurance and purchase protection to name a few.

Sulaiman al Harthy, deputy chief executive officer – Islamic Banking, said, 'Meethaq is proud to offer the new Visa Signature credit card for Hafawa Priority Banking customers. The new facility reciprocates the trust and confidence reposed by Hafawa customers in the bank. Meethaq strives to fulfil the needs of customers with innovative Sharia'a based products and Hafawa Priority banking reflects the commitment and dedication to meet expectations for Islamic banking by high saving customers.

'Meethaq products and services are in step with smarter strategies aimed at providing a distinct banking experience. Meethaq is well positioned to provide Islamic financial expertise to diverse segments and thereby promote the good of society as a whole.'

ith worldwide acceptance, the Hafawa Visa Signature credit card facilitates exclusive access to over 500 airport lounges around the world through Lounge Key, which allows customers to just display their card and walk in. Pre-purchase of credit is not required for accompanying guests.

A charge of US27 per guest per visit is debited directly to credit card.

Hafawa Visa Signature credit cardholders enjoy value added benefits in over 900 luxury hotels worldwide as well as premium dining discount and rewards programme spanning across a network of 75 premium restaurants in the UAE.

Apart from air travel, hotel reservations, chauffeur-driven car service, car hire reservations, exclusive holiday packages and information services and more, a truly comprehensive referral service is offered to Visa Signature cardholders. In case of any natural or any other unforeseen emergencies during travel, complete evacuation and subsequent repatriation is provided.

Hafawa Visa Signature cardholders are provided coverage against accidental damage or loss of purchase, including internet purchases and items which have been ordered online to send as gifts.

Concierge service is offered to Hafawa Visa Signature cardholders for truly memorable experiences.

This complimentary service employs a network of world-class resources to meet the cardholder's needs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

MENAFN1402201701410000ID1095248628