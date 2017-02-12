E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size



'Aimed to be a family-focused clinic, the medical facility has a team of advanced and specialised doctors for its gynaecology and paediatric departments. In addition, internal medicine and dentistry are equally functional departments at the clinic, the Group said in a statement.

Quality Group International also owns and manages the specialty clinic, Lifeline Medical Centre in Al Khor, which began operations in 2009.

Pearl Medical Centre has an in-house pharmacy. The facility is further expanding its current facilities to include a 'state-of-the-art laboratory and X-ray centre.

'The healthcare division has been initiated as part of the Group's mission to provide for the needs of the community, Quality Group International chairman Shamsudheen Olakara said.

As part of the Group's revised business agenda Vision 2020, new departments and facilities will be introduced at both the clinics, including dermatology, orthopaedics and ophthalmology. The Group is also expanding its healthcare portfolio with the addition of two more clinics by the end of the year, the statement adds.



