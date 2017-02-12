 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Qatar- Quality Group International opens clinic in Muaither  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 12/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pearl Medical Centre, a new multi-specialty medical clinic, has begun operating in Muaither (South) under the healthcare portfolio of Quality Group International.
'Aimed to be a family-focused clinic, the medical facility has a team of advanced and specialised doctors for its gynaecology and paediatric departments. In addition, internal medicine and dentistry are equally functional departments at the clinic, the Group said in a statement.
Quality Group International also owns and manages the specialty clinic, Lifeline Medical Centre in Al Khor, which began operations in 2009.
Pearl Medical Centre has an in-house pharmacy. The facility is further expanding its current facilities to include a 'state-of-the-art laboratory and X-ray centre.

'The healthcare division has been initiated as part of the Group's mission to provide for the needs of the community, Quality Group International chairman Shamsudheen Olakara said.
As part of the Group's revised business agenda Vision 2020, new departments and facilities will be introduced at both the clinics, including dermatology, orthopaedics and ophthalmology. The Group is also expanding its healthcare portfolio with the addition of two more clinics by the end of the year, the statement adds.


 


Gulf Times




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 13 2017 - Zero Tolerance to Female Genital MutilationMorocco World News
(MENAFN - Morocco World News) While the exact number of girls and women worldwide who have undergone female genital mutilation, or cutting, remains unknown, UNICEF's data reports that at least 200 ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Construction of ''Agadir Land'' and ''Agadir Camp'' Tourism ProjectsÂ SuspendedMorocco World News
(MENAFN - Morocco World News) The construction works' suspension comes after the Agadir' Urban Agency (AUA) released a notice stating that the site on which the projects were to be built is under ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Photos of King Mohammed VI with Maitre Gims Go ViralMorocco World News
(MENAFN - Morocco World News) Accompanying the photo, Maitre Gims wrote a caption in Arabic using Latin letters saying'Long Live the King.' This statement was echoed by a large number of people in ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Syrian Girl, 7 Years Old, Pens Letter to Donald TrumpMorocco World News
(MENAFN - Morocco World News) Bana currently resides in Turkey with her family after being displaced from her home in Aleppo last December. This letter was posted to Twitter by Bana on January ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Madrid to Tangiers in Less Than an Hour: Hyperloop Train Reaches Semi-FinalsMorocco World News
(MENAFN - Morocco World News) The Tangier-Madrid 'Hyperloop' is being developed by a Spanish enterprise participating of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge. The competition has so far seen 2,600 ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Traditional abras now available for ride in Dubai CanalMENAFN
(MENAFN) Traditional abras are now available for a ride in the Dubai Canal, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.Catering mainly to tourists, the 20-seater abras will be ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Prince Sultan to patronize MI tourism festivalMENAFN
(MENAFN) Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH), will patronize the inauguration of the festival "Madinah, the capital of Islamic ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Sharjah updates title of Unesco heritage site bidMENAFN
(MENAFN) As part of its all-encompassing cultural vision, Sharjah is leading a project designed to preserve Emirati, Islamic and human heritage. Inspired by the directives and guidance of His ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Qatar- Fifty One East hosts celebrated designer Tony Ward''s collectionGulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fifty One East, one of Qatar's leading department stores, has brought sought-after Lebanese designer Tony Ward's Spring/Summer 2017 Haute Couture Collection to Qatar following ...

 Feb 13 2017 - Qatar- QFC launches Instagram photo competitionGulf Times
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has planned a host of activities both online and in its premises to encourage healthier habits and a more active lifestyle in line with Qatar ...

more...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help