(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Ahli Hospital has run to date 13 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) events, attended by 1,320 licensed healthcare practitioners, it was announced yesterday. This has enabled its licensed staff to claim 1,320 category-1 CPD points.Al Ahli Hospital currently runs hospital-wide educational events, creating opportunities for licensed healthcare practitioners to earn category 1 CPD points.The hospital aims to run accredited symposia and collaborate with other accredited providers in subsequent educational evets.It also plans to expand the activities to involve other staff members, such as the administrative teams, to offer the highest quality of service to the guests.Khalid al-Emadi, chief executive officer of Al-Ahli Hospital said the establishment is committed to providing continuous medical education and professional development for its healthcare practitioners.'In 2016, Al Ahli Hospital was granted accreditation from the Qatar Council for Healthcare Practitioners Accreditation Department for three years, he added.