E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size



The 2017 CRF450 is all new-from-the-ground-up. The new Unicam engine has been developed to achieve overwhelming performance in the first 100ft, offering increased power output and allowing unparalleled traction.

Honda engineers designed an all-new chassis with reduced weight and centralised mass.

The new geometry and packaging results in a more concentrated, lower centre of mass, helping to get the power to the ground, maximise stability and improve cornering performance.

The CRF450R allows riders to more easily extract maximum performance, consistently turning low lap times while simultaneously taxing their bodies less.

Another big change to the new bike is going back to a coil spring for.

The motorcycle is equipped with a coil-spring 49mm Showa fork, developed from a version supplied to MX race teams.

The body is more compact with aerodynamically-efficient plastics with feature film insert graphics for optimum scratch resistance and a bolder effect.

The lighter aluminium frame has a narrower cross-section and a lighter, extruded aluminium rear sub-frame.

Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires come standard, and the CRF450R is the first mass-produced motocross bike ever to come with a titanium fuel tank.

Faisal Sharif, managing director at Domasco said 'Honda has re-imagined the CRF450R and created a machine that's stronger, lighter and faster, which delivers the kind of performance motocross lovers' dream of.

Greig Roffey, head of sales and marketing at Domasco Honda, added that the '2017 edition of Honda's legendary CRF450R is a complete redesign and geometric rework which resulted in a machine that is the epitome of dirt bike engineering.



(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Marketing Services Company (Domasco), a part of Al-Futtaim and the distributor for Honda motorcycles in Qatar, has announced that the CRF450R, ‘the most powerful, best handling Honda motocross machine ever,' is now available in the Honda showroom.The 2017 CRF450 is all new-from-the-ground-up. The new Unicam engine has been developed to achieve overwhelming performance in the first 100ft, offering increased power output and allowing unparalleled traction.Honda engineers designed an all-new chassis with reduced weight and centralised mass.The new geometry and packaging results in a more concentrated, lower centre of mass, helping to get the power to the ground, maximise stability and improve cornering performance.The CRF450R allows riders to more easily extract maximum performance, consistently turning low lap times while simultaneously taxing their bodies less.Another big change to the new bike is going back to a coil spring for.The motorcycle is equipped with a coil-spring 49mm Showa fork, developed from a version supplied to MX race teams.The body is more compact with aerodynamically-efficient plastics with feature film insert graphics for optimum scratch resistance and a bolder effect.The lighter aluminium frame has a narrower cross-section and a lighter, extruded aluminium rear sub-frame.Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires come standard, and the CRF450R is the first mass-produced motocross bike ever to come with a titanium fuel tank.Faisal Sharif, managing director at Domasco said 'Honda has re-imagined the CRF450R and created a machine that's stronger, lighter and faster, which delivers the kind of performance motocross lovers' dream of.Greig Roffey, head of sales and marketing at Domasco Honda, added that the '2017 edition of Honda's legendary CRF450R is a complete redesign and geometric rework which resulted in a machine that is the epitome of dirt bike engineering.

