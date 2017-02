E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





In detail, several multi-storey buildings in Idlib were levelled in the dawn attacks.



One report said they included the HQ of the al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (JFS).



It was not clear whether the air strikes were carried out by Syria's government, its ally Russia, or a US-led coalition that has also bombed JFS.

