In detail, the man appears to try pour a flammable liquid over his body before he is stopped by worshippers and taken away by the security forces.



Accoding to Saudi news site, al-Arabiya, the spokesman for mosque security stated the man appeared to be in his 40s and was mentally ill.



He also denied rumours that the man was attempting to set the actual Kabaa on fire.

