In the early hours of Sunday, 29 January, that routine was shattered. Drones and helicopters swooped on the remote settlement, disgorging first missiles and then US commandos, in the first military action ordered by US President Donald Trump.



In detail, the US forces reportedly missed heir target: al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader Qassim al-Rimi, hiding out in what they said was a known al-Qaeda fortress.



But in the aftermath of the operation, which some US officials admit went disastrously wrong, many others lay dead: Up to 25 civilians, including an eight-year-old girl thought to have been a US citizen, and one US commando.

