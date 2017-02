E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





In detail, the revelation that a senior civil servant at the then-Department of Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) warned against continued exports a year ago, came in evidence during a landmark judicial review at the High Court.



The review, brought by Campaign Against The Arms Trade (CAAT), is setto determine the legality of the UK government"s arms transfers to Saudi Arabia amid the current armed conflict in Yemen.



Documents presented in court revealed that discussions over the warning from the senior civil servant, the head of policy at the Export Control Organisation, then part of BIS, reached the highest levels of government and were presented to then-prime minister David Cameron.

