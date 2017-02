E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





In detail, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) was "opaque" and that most funded projects were hidden from public scrutiny.



The committee also highlighted concerns raised by Bahraini human rights activists and the human rights advocacy group Reprieve aout projects funded by CSSF money in Bahrain.



Middle East Eye last month revealed that the programme was being used to fund Bahrain's parliament even as the country's government faced complaints over the banning of opposition parties, the reverse of human rights reforms and the executions of political activists amid a continuing crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners.

