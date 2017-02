E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





In detail, Britain, France, the United Nations and Israel's neighbour Jordan were among those coming out against the legislation passed late on Monday.



United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the law would have "far-reaching legal consequences for Israel" and was "in contravention of international law".



"The Secretary-General insists on the need to avoid any actions that would derail the two-state solution," a statement issued by Guterres' office said.

