In detail, the vote, which passed 60-52 on Monday, was brought to the floor just days after Israeli forces evacuated the Israeli settlement outpost of Amona, in accordance with an Israeli High Court ruling.



The legislation was praised by members of the Israeli right, such as Shuli Moalem-Refaeli - the chair of the Jewish Home party and one of the co-sponsors of the bill - who said the law will mean Israelis living in Israeli settlements,



"will no longer be a target for extremist left-wing organisations that seek to destroy and to damage settlements," according to Israeli daily Haaretz.

