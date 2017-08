PLO may revoke Israel recognition if US embassy moved MENAFN - 08/02/2017

"If the Americans or anybody else move the embassy, it is a fait accompli, a recognition of the annexation of East Jerusalem. Period," chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erakat said durina visit to Paris.



"For us Palestinians, it's meaningless to have a Palestinian state without East Jerusalem as a capital.



"If we wake up one morning, turn on Fox News or CNN and find that somebody signed the decision to move the embassy, the same day the PLO recognition of

