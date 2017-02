(MENAFN - The Peninsula) ANKARA: Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar Sunday afternoon paid an inspection visit to troops in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Kilis, both lying along Turkey's border with northern Syria.

According to a General Staff statement, Akar carried out his visit with commanders of the Turkish Land and Air Forces.

The statement added that Akar was briefed on recent developments in Operation Euphrates Shield,cross the border in northern Syria.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August 2016, to tighten border security, eliminate terror threats along the Turkish border, and support opposition forces in Syria. In the operation, the Free Syrian Army (FSA) is backed by Turkish forces.

FSA fighters have been concentrating on liberating the IS-held town of Al-Bab, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo.