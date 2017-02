Feb 6 2017 - AXILSPOT Launches In-Wall Access Points in The MEA Region To Support Enterprise Network Efficiency, MENAFN Press

AXILSPOT, a global vendor in enterprise wireless networking, today unveiled its latest Dorado In-wall access points in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to help businesses ...





Feb 6 2017 - What’s on the horizon for Saudi real estate market?, MENAFN Press

The current economic trends and surgical budget trims by the consumers have recently impacted the Kingdom's real estate market. However, the big cheer from the home buyers is the ...





Feb 6 2017 - SADAFCO celebrates the Kingdom’s heritage at Al Janadriyah-31, MENAFN Press

The Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) is participating in Al Janadriyah-31 to celebrate the Kingdom's rich cultural heritage while showcasing its appreciation for the ...





Feb 6 2017 - HAAD Launches the Issuance of Electronic Birth Certificates at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children in Abu Dhabi, MENAFN Press

Health Authority – Abu Dhabi (HAAD), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has launched a new system that authorizes the issuance of electronic birth ...





Feb 6 2017 - Using Literature as Therapy for Traumatised Children, MENAFN Press

In a ground-breaking initiative, the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) has begun the country's first ever series of bibliotherapy workshops to train a selection of the ...





Feb 6 2017 - Sharjah Children Biennial Brings Children’s Superpowers to the Fore, MENAFN Press

From a diner's staff populated with artificial intelligence to a pink-coloured city where everything is in the shape of makeup brushes and lipsticks, and heroes deriving their ...





Feb 6 2017 - National Career Exhibition 2017 to Kick off on February 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah, MENAFN Press

Under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the 19th National Career Exhibition will be ...





Feb 6 2017 - Kelvin Hughes set to celebrate 70th anniversary of first type-approved maritime radar, MENAFN Press

Kelvin Hughes is celebrating 70 years of radar in 2017. In 1947 the first Type 1 radar was produced and installed on a new fishing trawler, the Type 1 then went on to be the first ...





Feb 6 2017 - KIB sponsors Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign, MENAFN Press

As part of the Bank's ongoing efforts to support healthcare initiatives, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced its sponsorship of the third Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign. ...





Feb 6 2017 - Patient Safety Movement Announces 69,519 Lives Saved, MENAFN Press

Humanitarian Award Winners Announced DANA POINT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE/ME NewsWire)-- The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) announced today, at the 5th Annual Patient ...