The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said two patrols in the Al-Mansuri and Majdal Zun areas in south Lebanon were obstructed on Friday morning "by goups of aggressive men".



"Civilians attempted to block the way of UNIFIL patrols and attacked the peacekeepers," the statement said.



"UNIFIL patrol vehicles had to push aside some civilian vehicles used as roadblocks in order to safely pull out from the locations."

