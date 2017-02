E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Moreover, revenues per one available room in the UAE will increase by an annual rate of 1.8 percent, bringing total incomes by 2020 in the UAE to USD143bn.



In addition, the sector is projected to recover on the long term after a difficult period in 2016, while an increase in the number of tourists on the backdrop to enhance the sector.



Meanwhile, the UAE will remain under pressure on the short term, while it is predicted a positive change on the long-term.

