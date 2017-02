E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Meanwhile, the S. Korean construction firm will add a 4.5-km extension to the nation's E-Ring expressway and will build 4 km of roads with three multilevel intersections.



In addition, the firm was awardd the project in 2016 for USD730mn, while the deal was signed this week for USD590mn after changes to the original plan.



Recently, with the deal inked this week, the firm has a strong chance to win extra projects ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

