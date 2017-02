E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





(MENAFN) Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group has sustained its ranking of the most valuable banking brand in the MENA region.Furthermore, the group experienced the value of its brand increase to USD3.826bn compared to 2016, showing an increase of 56 percent.In addition, this year is also the first time that QNB ppears in the Brand Finance Global 500 which covers the globe's most valuable brands from across all nations.Last year's financial results and its strong performance amid 2016 had also a positive impact on its brand value ranking.