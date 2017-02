E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





More than 99 percent of the work on the Sohar Refinery Project has been finished and the project is months away from being brought on stream.Additionally, the upgraded refinery marks the end of a 3-year- long expansion and modernization program involving a total investment of USD2.1bn.When it's fully operational, the revamped refinery will not only be equippedto meet the nation's galloping demand for motor fuels, it will be configured to process heavier Omani crudes.The upgraded facility will contribute to hefty increases in the output of key fuels and petroleum by products when fully operational with a capacity of 187.000 barrels per stream day.