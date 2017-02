E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





(MENAFN) Qatar-based Barwa Real Estate Co. has awarded USD17.2mn construction deal to contractor Insha Co. for the Barwa Village Extension project.Meanwhile, the project will be developed on an 11.069-s-q-m plot of land, is an extension on the recent Barwa Village and will be finished amid 18 months.Moreover, it als contains of a four-storey building with a whole built-up area of 34.492 square meters.In addition, the first, second, and third floors will house 177 residential apartments " 84 one-bedroom units with a built-up area of 73 square meters. MENAFN0502201700450000ID1095237175