Moreover, KAEC comprises an area of 181 square meters; almost the size of Washington DC and it also covers King Abdullah Port and others.



In addition, of the deals given, 30 percent of them were for development in the Industrial Valley and another 40 percent were of residential developments.



Accordingly, KAEC is continuing to grow and their development plan remains on track, as state the group chief executive.

