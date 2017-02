E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





However, more upside is can be foreseen beyond a potential consolidation, as enhancing macro indicators are starting to feed through to earnings forecasts.



According to Credit Suisse which upgraded Saudi Arabia to neutral as it is no longer in a technical downtrend, it remains underweight on Qatar and Bahrain.



In addition, it remains positive on the UAE and is buyers of Egypt on weakness; it also takes profit and downgrade Kuwait and Oman to neutral.

