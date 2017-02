E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Moreover, the conference led to pledges of more than USD12bn from the global community, with USD6bn for 2016 and a more USD6.1bn for this year to 2020.



In addition, almost 90 percent of the pledges made at the conference have now been honored, while some USD3bn of the USD6.1bn for the region and Syria set for 2017 and 2020.



The country also made a number of pledges in a 5-year plan to address areas of weaknesses in service provision and infrastructure, while it had incurred losses of USD13.1bn since 2012.

