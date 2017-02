E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Accordingly, the report said: "BLOM PMI rose again in the first month of 2017, reflecting the slowest pace in economic contraction seen in a year. This is good news, albeit the BLOM Lebanon PMI is taking its time to reac50 and above. The January 2017 PMI stood at 47.7, up from December"s 2016 level of 47 and well above the 45.7 average for entire 2016."



And added: "To reverse these trends, the economy is still waiting for the positive jolt that the election of the new president and the formation of the government are supposed to bring."

