Real estate consultancy Knight Frank said: "We expect the residential property market in Dubai to gradually recover in 2017 with a potential uptick in sale prices and rents from mid-207 onwards."



Earlier in January, National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) said in its yearly investment outlook that the residential real estate market of Dubai and Abu Dhabi may have bottomed out as the rate of decline in property prices stabilized in Dubai while certain mid-market segments recorded a small increase.

