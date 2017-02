E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





In more details, after the Ministry opened "farmers' market", farmers are now able to sell over 50 percent of their vegetables directly to the customers and they are able to get up to QR4 per box more by directly selling vegetables through these markets.



In order to promote local produce, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment has taken several initiatives, one of them is that three farmers' markets located at Al Mazrouah, near Umm Salal, Al Khor-Dhakhira and Al Wakrah are currently open for farmers to sell their products directly to the customers without any middlemen or brokers.



Also, the Mahasel festival in Katara is also featuring fresh produce from local farms.

