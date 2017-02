E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





One of the main projects that have been given to the go-ahead by the council is a Dh74mn preliminary and earthworks deal for the commercial enclave.



Accordingly, the project will be blt over an area of 1.500 hectares and is projected to accommodate 300.000 residents.



Moreover, the project plans to enhance public safety on the main roads of Al Ajin by using intelligent systems for early detection and response to accidents.

