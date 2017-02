Feb 5 2017 - GCC hotel sector revenues to reach USD36.6bn by 2020, MENAFN

(MENAFN) The hotel sector in the Gulf region will record an annual increase of 7.6 percent, while revenues for the sector across the GCC will grow to almost USD36.6bn by 2020.Moreover, revenues per ...





Feb 5 2017 - Saudi Egyptian Investment profits drop by 59pct, MENAFN

(MENAFN) Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance posted a net profit of EGP3.86mn for Q4 of the fiscal year 2016, 59.2 percent down from EGP9.48mn for Q4, 2015.Additionally, net profit for last year ...





Feb 5 2017 - Daewoo signs USD590mn Qatar expressway deal, MENAFN

(MENAFN) S. Korean builder Daewoo E&C has been given USD590mn deal for expansion and construction of the E-Ring expressway in Qatar.Meanwhile, the S. Korean construction firm will add a 4.5-km ...





Feb 5 2017 - Qatar's QNB brand value grows by 56pct, MENAFN

(MENAFN) Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group has sustained its ranking of the most valuable banking brand in the MENA region.Furthermore, the group experienced the value of its brand increase to ...





Feb 5 2017 - Oman's Sohar refinery to enhance output by 70oc, MENAFN

(MENAFN) More than 99 percent of the work on the Sohar Refinery Project has been finished and the project is months away from being brought on stream.Additionally, the upgraded refinery marks the end ...





Feb 5 2017 - Qatar's Barwa Co. awards USD17.2mn construction deal, MENAFN

(MENAFN) Qatar-based Barwa Real Estate Co. has awarded USD17.2mn construction deal to contractor Insha Co. for the Barwa Village Extension project.Meanwhile, the project will be developed on an ...





Feb 5 2017 - Saudi KAEC signs USD426mn project deals in 2016, MENAFN

(MENAFN) King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), the globe's largest new city announced that it had awarded deals worth USD426mn for its upcoming residential and industrial projects in 2016.Moreover, ...





Feb 5 2017 - Mideast equity markets record increase in Q4, MENAFN

(MENAFN) Middle East markets gained 17 percent in the fourth quarter, while the key driver for the increase was the strong recovery in both risk appetite and oil prices.However, more upside is can be ...





Feb 5 2017 - Egypt non-oil sector starts 2017 with worse conditions, MENAFN

(MENAFN) Egypt's non-oil private sector started this year in the same way that it finished 2016, with economic conditions worsening again.On the price front, greater cost pressures led companies to ...





Feb 5 2017 - Lebanon delivers USD1.6bn for Syrians, MENAFN

(MENAFN) Lebanon has received millions in funding to help mitigate the worst of the fallout from the crisis, a year after the London conference to support Syrians in the region.Moreover, the ...