E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size



Noting that such accidents could lead to fatalities and serious injuries, the MoI issued an advisory on its Facebook page on Thursday listing the dos and don'ts for different types of road users.

Addressing motorists, the ministry said they should slow down while approaching roundabouts, intersections and crosswalks. 'Please give adequate and more time for children, senior citizens and disabled persons to cross the road, it noted, urging motorists not to overtake near pedestrian crossings.

The advisory reminded motorists to be attentive while driving near hospitals, schools, mosques and residential areas. 'Be careful while reversing your car, it added.

The MoI also issued a host of safety tips for pedestrians. 'Use proper places to cross roads, like zebra nes, pedestrian signals, in front of traffic police, etc, it said, advising pedestrians to stand away from the edge of roads.

Walkers were also told to 'scan the road constantly, stay alert and keep their ears open so that they are able to hear any warnings from passing vehicles.

Pedestrians should let fast-moving vehicles, or those near them, pass and wait for their turn, watching the traffic all the while, before crossing the road, the advisory further said. If cars have stopped at a crosswalk, or a road is free of vehicles, pedestrians should cross the road in a normal way and not hurry or run as this may cause them to slip, it added.

If crossing a road in an area without adequate lights, or some place close to such a spot, people should wear bright or reflective clothing so that motorists are able to see them easily, the MoI said.

Finally, the advisory highlighted the need to always hold children's hands while crossing a street.

Both pedestrians and motorists need to observe safety rules in order to avoid accidents on the roads, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has stressed.Noting that such accidents could lead to fatalities and serious injuries, the MoI issued an advisory on its Facebook page on Thursday listing the dos and don'ts for different types of road users.Addressing motorists, the ministry said they should slow down while approaching roundabouts, intersections and crosswalks. 'Please give adequate and more time for children, senior citizens and disabled persons to cross the road, it noted, urging motorists not to overtake near pedestrian crossings.The advisory reminded motorists to be attentive while driving near hospitals, schools, mosques and residential areas. 'Be careful while reversing your car, it added.The MoI also issued a host of safety tips for pedestrians. 'Use proper places to cross roads, like zebra nes, pedestrian signals, in front of traffic police, etc, it said, advising pedestrians to stand away from the edge of roads.Walkers were also told to 'scan the road constantly, stay alert and keep their ears open so that they are able to hear any warnings from passing vehicles.Pedestrians should let fast-moving vehicles, or those near them, pass and wait for their turn, watching the traffic all the while, before crossing the road, the advisory further said. If cars have stopped at a crosswalk, or a road is free of vehicles, pedestrians should cross the road in a normal way and not hurry or run as this may cause them to slip, it added.If crossing a road in an area without adequate lights, or some place close to such a spot, people should wear bright or reflective clothing so that motorists are able to see them easily, the MoI said.Finally, the advisory highlighted the need to always hold children's hands while crossing a street. (MENAFN - Gulf Times)

