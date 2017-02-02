 
MENAFN - Gulf Times - 03/02/2017
(MENAFN - Gulf Times)
The temperature may drop to 11C in Doha as another windy and chilly day is expected in the country on Friday, according to the weather forecast.
The Met department has said strong winds are likely across Qatar along with low visibility and dusty conditions.
There is a warning for strong winds and high seas in offshore areas, too.
Northwesterly winds will blow at 20-30 knots inland, reaching a high of 40 knots in some areas. Offshore, the wind speed (northwesterly) will be 28-38 knots, going up to 43 knots at times.
The weather office had said a 'cold wave was expected to affect the country this weekend due to the extension of a Siberian high-pressure system. This would be accompanied by fresh to strong northwesterly winds, adding to the chill factor.
On Friday, a minimum temperature of 9C is expected in Wakrah, Mesaieed and Abu Samra, 10C in Al Khor, and 11C in Doha, Dukhan and Ruwais. The maximum, too, will also be on the lower side - ranging from 13C to 15C.
The maximum temperature on Thursday hovered around the 18-20C mark in thcountry until 5.30pm, but it felt a lot colder due to the winds. The minimum was 15C, which was recorded in Ruwais and some other places, while in the capital it was 17C in the Doha airport area.

Inshore areas will be cold during the day on Friday and blowing dust is expected at times along with some clouds. It will be 'very cold by night.
Visibility may come down to 2km or less in some places, the Met department said.
Dusty conditions are also likely in offshore areas, where the sea level may rise to 16ft at times.
On Thursday, the Met department reminded people on social media that the 'sea state is rough, advising them to avoid any sea activities during the weekend.
As had been forecast, light and scattered rain was reported from different parts of the country on Thursday, including Doha. Conditions remained overcast for much of the day, even as strong winds blew around the country.
The Met department has re-issued a safety advisory, prepared in co-ordination with the Ministry of Public Health, in view of the dusty conditions.

Last updated: February 02 2017 10:39 PM


 


Gulf Times




