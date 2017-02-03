 
MENAFN - Gulf Times - 03/02/2017
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) A French legal and judicial delegation visited the Ministry of Justice's Center of Legal and Judicial Studies (CLJS) to discuss training of Qatari legal trainers from the judiciary and public prosecution.
The move comes as the centre works to develop the skills of members of the judiciary and public prosecution as well as develop efficient Qatari personnel in legal training.
The visit is part of co-operation between CLJS and the French National School for the Judiciary, which both sides had agreed upon. A specialised training programme is being conducted involving candidates from different state legal bodies. Also part of the plan is preparing a legal curriculum.
CLJS Director Fatima Bilal said that, according to the directives of HE the Minister, the centre's training pgrammes were re-formulated and the year's training plan was radically amended in terms of tools and curricula to focus on the practical side.

English language curriculum was introduced as a graduation requirement in order to equip young legal practitioners with the required skills for legal specialties related to commercial law and similar fields that require comprehensive legal knowledge.
Bilal said CLJS counts heavily on legal and judicial co-operation with the French side in order to benefit from French legal expertise and transform proposed mutual co-operation programmes to executive working plans that help in raising a well-educated Qatari legal generation. This will also contribute to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.



 


Gulf Times




