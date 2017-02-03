 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

GCC nations likely to award healthcare contracts worth $6.5bn in 2017: report  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 03/02/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) GCC countries are expected to award healthcare contracts worth 6.5bn in 2017 based on current project schedules, according to a new report.
In 2016, projects worth 4bn were awarded in this region.
According to Ventures ONSITE, which tracks construction projects, the GCC healthcare construction industry is all set to continue its healthy position in 2017, fuelled by demographic and macroeconomic factors.
The major hospital projects expected to be awarded to contractors in 2017 include the MoI hospital in Doha and a new mental health and psychiatry hospital in Al Wakrah, the report states, adding that Qatar accounts for 14% of the value of hospital projects in the six GCC countries and 8.1% of the number of such projects.
'GCC governments are introducing regulatory changes to improve efficiency and quality of healthcare services. There are global and regional investors alreay active in the region's healthcare sector, with more international, local and regional players preparing to take advantage of the favourable climate, the report noted.

Sixty hospital and related projects were completed in the GCC in 2016 with another 92 expected to be finished in 2017. Also, the number of hospital beds is expected to reach 114,000 by 2020 compared to 101,797 in 2015.
'There is a pipeline of nearly 400 planned and ongoing hospital or healthcare-related projects valued at 57bn in the GCC. Out of 400, there are 37 projects in the bidding and evaluation stage that will be awarded soon to contractors, said Mibu John, managing director of Ventures ONSITE. 'The value of contracts expected to be awarded to contractors in 2017 is estimated at 6.5bn as per the current project schedules. This is against 4bn worth of projects awarded in 2016.


 


Gulf Times




  MENA News Headlines
 Feb 5 2017 - GCC hotel sector revenues to reach USD36.6bn by 2020MENAFN
(MENAFN) The hotel sector in the Gulf region will record an annual increase of 7.6 percent, while revenues for the sector across the GCC will grow to almost USD36.6bn by 2020.Moreover, revenues per ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Saudi Egyptian Investment profits drop by 59pctMENAFN
(MENAFN) Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance posted a net profit of EGP3.86mn for Q4 of the fiscal year 2016, 59.2 percent down from EGP9.48mn for Q4, 2015.Additionally, net profit for last year ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Daewoo signs USD590mn Qatar expressway dealMENAFN
(MENAFN) S. Korean builder Daewoo E&C has been given USD590mn deal for expansion and construction of the E-Ring expressway in Qatar.Meanwhile, the S. Korean construction firm will add a 4.5-km ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Qatar's QNB brand value grows by 56pctMENAFN
(MENAFN) Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group has sustained its ranking of the most valuable banking brand in the MENA region.Furthermore, the group experienced the value of its brand increase to ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Oman's Sohar refinery to enhance output by 70ocMENAFN
(MENAFN) More than 99 percent of the work on the Sohar Refinery Project has been finished and the project is months away from being brought on stream.Additionally, the upgraded refinery marks the end ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Qatar's Barwa Co. awards USD17.2mn construction dealMENAFN
(MENAFN) Qatar-based Barwa Real Estate Co. has awarded USD17.2mn construction deal to contractor Insha Co. for the Barwa Village Extension project.Meanwhile, the project will be developed on an ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Saudi KAEC signs USD426mn project deals in 2016MENAFN
(MENAFN) King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), the globe's largest new city announced that it had awarded deals worth USD426mn for its upcoming residential and industrial projects in 2016.Moreover, ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Mideast equity markets record increase in Q4MENAFN
(MENAFN) Middle East markets gained 17 percent in the fourth quarter, while the key driver for the increase was the strong recovery in both risk appetite and oil prices.However, more upside is can be ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Egypt non-oil sector starts 2017 with worse conditionsMENAFN
(MENAFN) Egypt's non-oil private sector started this year in the same way that it finished 2016, with economic conditions worsening again.On the price front, greater cost pressures led companies to ...

 Feb 5 2017 - Lebanon delivers USD1.6bn for SyriansMENAFN
(MENAFN) Lebanon has received millions in funding to help mitigate the worst of the fallout from the crisis, a year after the London conference to support Syrians in the region.Moreover, the ...

more...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help