The next round of UN-based peace talks on Syria have been scheduled for 20 February, diplomats said on Tuesday.



The UN envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has said the UN would choose the opposition's representatives if they cannot gree on their delegation, "in order to make sure that it can be as inclusive as possible."



However the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee, the main opposition umbrella group, rejected the suggestion on Twitter. "De Mistura's talk of his intentions to form the opposition delegation himself is unacceptable," said its spokesman Salim al-Muslit.

