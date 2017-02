E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, whose country like neighbouring Saudi Arabia is a close ally of Washington, said it was 'wrong to say' that the decision by the new US administration was 'directed against a particular religion'.



'The United States has made... a sovereign decision,' he said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, pointing out that it was 'provisional' and did not apply to 'the large majority' of the world's Muslims.



In his defence of the ban which has stirred widespread protests across the globe, Sheikh Abdullah also said that some of the countries on the blacklist had 'structural challenges' on the security front that they still had to overcome.

