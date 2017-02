E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Mattis and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed "their full rejection of the suspicious activities and interventions by the Iranian regime and its agents", the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.



Saudi Arabia regularly auses Iran of causing instability in the region, while some of President Donald Trump's picks for cabinet have adopted an anti-Iran stance.



Trump opposed the July 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran that saw the lifting of international sanctions in exchange for guarantees that it will not pursue a nuclear weapons capability.

(MENAFN) New Pentagon chief James Mattis agreed in a telephone call with his Saudi counterpart to oppose Iranian "interventions" in the Middle East, Saudi state media reported on Wednesday.Mattis and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed "their full rejection of the suspicious activities and interventions by the Iranian regime and its agents", the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.Saudi Arabia regularly auses Iran of causing instability in the region, while some of President Donald Trump's picks for cabinet have adopted an anti-Iran stance.Trump opposed the July 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran that saw the lifting of international sanctions in exchange for guarantees that it will not pursue a nuclear weapons capability. MENAFN0202201700450000ID1095231947