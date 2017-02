E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the conservative Ennahda party, shared his thoughts withMiddle East Eye on his party's achievements in parliament and the return of radicalised nationals to Tunisia.<>

He also put forward his solution for "putting out the fire" in Libya, an issue he considers a major threat to the stability and development of Tunisia.



At the Ennahdha Movement"s 10th National Congress last May, you urged your party to abandon political Islam. How do things stand today?

(MENAFN) Six years after the revolution, Tunisia is still weakened by its unfinished democratic transition, as well as social and economic unrest at home and the Libyan crisis abroad.Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the conservative Ennahda party, shared his thoughts withMiddle East Eye on his party's achievements in parliament and the return of radicalised nationals to Tunisia.<>He also put forward his solution for "putting out the fire" in Libya, an issue he considers a major threat to the stability and development of Tunisia.At the Ennahdha Movement"s 10th National Congress last May, you urged your party to abandon political Islam. How do things stand today? MENAFN0202201700450000ID1095231907