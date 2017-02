E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





"Egypt's 1914 Assembly Law has been cited by the authorities as a key part of the legal basis for the ongoing trial of 494 people, who face the death penalty on charges relating to protests," a statement by Reprieve sad on Wednesday.



"They include Ibrahim Halawa, from Dublin, who was a juvenile at the time of his arrest," the statement said, adding that "Ibrahim and his co-defendants have reported being regularly tortured in pre-trial detention."



Egypt was still under British occupation, which started in 1882, when the law was passed.

