But Iraqi forces were waiting.



"Fourteen fighters crossed the river, followed by a second boat of fighters," a commander from Iraq's elite Golden Division told Middle East Eye. "There was strong fighting, but they were trapped and cldn"t get back across so we killed them all."



Golden Division forces then called in an air strike on the second boat, ending the threat in an eruption of water and flying wreckage.



It was the first of two amphibious assaults by IS in recent days in the city, with fighters crossing from the IS-controlled west of the city to harass the forward positions of Iraqi forces on the east.

