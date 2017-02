E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





US District Judge Andre Birotte handed down his temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Tuesday following an emergency motion filed the same day.



The motion was submitted by immigration attorney Julie Goldberg and her associateaniel Covarrubias-Klein on behalf of 28 plaintiffs who are either Yemenis stranded in the tiny African nation of Djibouti - where they were transiting on their way to the United States - or Yemeni-American US citizens and permanent residents affected by the ban.



Birotte's ruling comes on the heels of similar orders issued by judges in several other US states, including New York, Virginia and Washington.

