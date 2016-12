E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Additionally, other initiatives of the Hatta Development plan, which involve the installation of photovoltaic panels on rooftops to cut elect from solar power, will be finished by 18.



Accordingly, the projects will make almost 200 permanent technical, administrative and operational jobs in Hattam, while another 300 jobs will be created by the Visitor Center.



The hydroelectric power station will produce elect by making use of the recent water stored in the Hatta Dam, which can store up to 1.716mn gallons.

