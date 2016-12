E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





(MENAFN) The total credit increased by the Sultanate's conventional and Islamic banks has achieved an increase of 10.2 percent at OMR21.92bn by the end of Oct 2016.Furthermore, credit to the private sector also increased by 11.9 percent to OMR19.7bn at the end of the same month of the recent year.br>Meanwhile, the household sector, mainly under personal loans, reached 46.1 percent, followed by the non-financial sector at 45.7 percent.However, the total assets of conventional banks declined to OMR27.14bn by the same month of 2016 from OMR28.29bn for the same period of 2015.