Etihad Airways has started cutting jobs in order to reduce cost as it faces hard competition and a weakened global economy.Accordingly, the firm, which has 26.769 workers, proclaimed that the restructuring would result in a measured reduction of headcount in some parts of the business.Additionaly, the company also aimed to cut costs and enhance productivity and income in a growing competitive landscape, against a backdrop of weakened global conditions.Etihad reported a 41 percent surge in its profit in 2015, reaching USD103mn on the back of increasing passenger numbers and cargo volumes.